Sierra Metals Inc (SMTS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

SMTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Noble Financial set a $5.00 price target on Sierra Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on Sierra Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMTS. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Metals in the first quarter worth $713,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its position in Sierra Metals by 20.1% in the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 21,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Metals by 7.7% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,165,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 83,242 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN SMTS opened at $2.58 on Monday. Sierra Metals has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.12 million.

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

