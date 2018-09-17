Short Interest in State Bank Financial Corp (STBZ) Rises By 29.0%

State Bank Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STBZ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 718,961 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the August 15th total of 557,314 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 167,389 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of State Bank Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Bank Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of State Bank Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of State Bank Financial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of State Bank Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,209,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STBZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.50 target price on shares of State Bank Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Bank Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.08.

NASDAQ:STBZ opened at $31.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85. State Bank Financial has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.60 million. State Bank Financial had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.64%. equities analysts expect that State Bank Financial will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 31st. State Bank Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

About State Bank Financial

State Bank Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company that provides various community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products and services include checking, commercial operating, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short- to longer-term certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer demand deposit, and savings and time deposit products.

