Short Interest in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (GLDD) Decreases By 35.4%

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,526,658 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the August 15th total of 2,361,762 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 117,857 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Several research analysts have commented on GLDD shares. Noble Financial set a $8.00 target price on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, CEO Lasse Petterson bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 675,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,727.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 164.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,274 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 135.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 26,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,353 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 78.2% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 37,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 16,238 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 120.0% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $5.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $364.49 million, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dredging, and Environmental & Infrastructure. The Dredging segment is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

