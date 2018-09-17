Short Interest in FireEye Inc (FEYE) Increases By 8.6%

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,735,788 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the August 15th total of 19,102,164 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,120,007 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of FEYE stock opened at $16.68 on Monday. FireEye has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 0.39.

Get FireEye alerts:

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The information security company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. FireEye had a negative net margin of 37.13% and a negative return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Travis M. Reese sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $46,286.46. Following the transaction, the president now owns 715,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,339,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 11,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $162,226.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,820 shares of company stock worth $301,057 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEYE. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in FireEye by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,414 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in FireEye in the first quarter valued at about $827,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in FireEye in the first quarter valued at about $544,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in FireEye by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 285,900 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FireEye by 7.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,887 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 39,421 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.62.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.