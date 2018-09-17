Shire PLC (SHPG) Shares Sold by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the quarter. Shire accounts for about 1.5% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shire were worth $15,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shire during the 2nd quarter worth $14,686,000. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Shire by 2,242.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 46,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after buying an additional 44,850 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Shire during the 1st quarter worth $113,097,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Shire during the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Shire by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Shire alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Shire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $222.00 price target on Shire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $188.00 price target on Shire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Shire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Shire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.75.

Shire stock opened at $177.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. Shire PLC has a fifty-two week low of $123.73 and a fifty-two week high of $177.75.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter. Shire had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 31.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. research analysts forecast that Shire PLC will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Shire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.24%.

About Shire

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Shire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.