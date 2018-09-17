ShipChain (SHIP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.50 Million

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 18% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last week, ShipChain has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. One ShipChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. ShipChain has a market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $4,160.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016118 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000294 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00264620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00149382 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000204 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.85 or 0.06125309 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008200 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,423,903 tokens. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

