Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 594,972 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the August 15th total of 853,047 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 170,077 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In related news, SVP Edward H. Mckay sold 5,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $193,737.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,176.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Baughman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $195,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,673.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,215 shares of company stock valued at $791,907. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,323,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,676,000 after buying an additional 239,253 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,145,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,461,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 452,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after buying an additional 44,500 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after buying an additional 18,966 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 136,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 26,140 shares during the period. 46.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $38.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.41. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $41.80.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $154.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.83 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 6.34%. analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio.

