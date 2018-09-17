Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $38.80 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $154.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.83 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Raymond B. Ostroski sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $328,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,016.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Baughman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $195,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,673.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,215 shares of company stock valued at $791,907 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio.

