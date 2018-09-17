SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 15,755 Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (MNR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,755 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,409,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,413,000 after buying an additional 1,132,048 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,391,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,928,000 after purchasing an additional 987,397 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 2nd quarter worth $4,006,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 662,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 188,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 188,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNR. Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Friday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Monmouth R.E. Inv. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

MNR opened at $17.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.51. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.28 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 35.32%. equities analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

In related news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $134,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 852,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,360,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 4,305 shares of company stock worth $69,268 over the last ninety days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 109 properties containing a total of approximately 20.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.