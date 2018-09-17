SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (AWF)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) by 59.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,706 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 62,797 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 34.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 19.9% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,547 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 18.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,841 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 105.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 30.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 33,857 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd stock opened at $11.66 on Monday. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $13.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0699 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%.

In related news, VP Gershon M. Distenfeld bought 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $45,615.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

