SG Americas Securities LLC Has $528,000 Stake in Windstream Holdings Inc (WIN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Windstream Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WIN) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,073 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.24% of Windstream worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Windstream by 1,151.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,228,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after buying an additional 5,730,564 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Windstream during the first quarter worth approximately $819,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Windstream by 19.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,029,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 326,356 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Windstream during the first quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Windstream during the second quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. 60.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIN opened at $4.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.40. Windstream Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The company has a market cap of $184.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.05.

Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.36. Windstream had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 191.89%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.85) earnings per share. Windstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Windstream Holdings Inc will post -9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Windstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Windstream from $7.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Windstream in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Windstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Windstream from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Windstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

Windstream Holdings, Inc provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up.

