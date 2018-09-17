SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Central Garden & Pet Co Class A (CENTA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet Co Class A (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 230.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet Co Class A were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CQS Cayman LP lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet Co Class A by 83.6% during the first quarter. CQS Cayman LP now owns 539,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,351,000 after purchasing an additional 245,481 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet Co Class A by 37.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 562,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,267,000 after purchasing an additional 154,550 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet Co Class A during the second quarter valued at $5,914,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet Co Class A during the first quarter valued at $5,594,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet Co Class A by 25.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 574,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,246,000 after purchasing an additional 117,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $36.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.09. Central Garden & Pet Co Class A has a 52 week low of $32.57 and a 52 week high of $41.97.

Central Garden & Pet Co Class A (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $657.94 million for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet Co Class A had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.32%. analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Co Class A will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CENTA. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Central Garden & Pet Co Class A in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Central Garden & Pet Co Class A in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

