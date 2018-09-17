Service Co. International (SCI) Holdings Trimmed by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 235,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,059 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $8,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 69.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 194,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 42.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,705,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,373,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,792,000 after acquiring an additional 499,259 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 54.5% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 45,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 16,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 301,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $42.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. Service Co. International has a one year low of $33.16 and a one year high of $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $796.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.56 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 43.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

In other news, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $2,125,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 616,244 shares in the company, valued at $26,190,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward E. Williams sold 7,835 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $309,639.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,321.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 845,985 shares of company stock worth $33,859,909. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

