Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Acquires New Position in Radian Group Inc (RDN)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 48,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Radian Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 477,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,740,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Radian Group by 94.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,056,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,300 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC grew its holdings in Radian Group by 136.5% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group in the second quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Radian Group in the second quarter worth $10,201,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RDN shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

NYSE RDN opened at $20.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.49. Radian Group Inc has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $319.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.34 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Radian Group Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

Radian Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 16th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.