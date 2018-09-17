Senseonics (SENS) Shares Down 5.7%

Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) traded down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.14. 2,316,132 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 1,448,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SENS shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Senseonics in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Senseonics in a research report on Friday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Senseonics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Senseonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 million. Senseonics had a negative net margin of 828.76% and a negative return on equity of 406.72%. Senseonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 345.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mukul Jain sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Senseonics during the second quarter worth $100,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the second quarter valued at $111,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the second quarter valued at $141,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 19.6% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 294,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

