Select Medical Holdings Co. (SEM) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,826 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,839 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Select Medical worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Select Medical by 2,189.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $18.65 on Monday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

SEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

In related news, insider David S. Chernow sold 41,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $816,211.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 891,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,659,723.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 11,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $238,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,000,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,003,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,434 shares of company stock worth $2,081,272. 19.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates acute care hospitals (LTCHs), inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs), outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Long Term Acute Care, Inpatient Rehabilitation, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

