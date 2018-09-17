Sei Investments Co. Trims Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (VIPS)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,525 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. CLSA raised Vipshop from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.65.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $6.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.75. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $19.14.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

