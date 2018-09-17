Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (WBT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 989,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,239,000 after acquiring an additional 73,432 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 21.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 759,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after acquiring an additional 132,690 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,393,000 after buying an additional 186,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

WBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Welbilt in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $25.00 price target on Welbilt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Welbilt from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Welbilt in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

In related news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $196,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Welbilt stock opened at $21.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. Welbilt, Inc has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Welbilt had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $420.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

