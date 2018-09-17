Sei Investments Co. Buys 2,201 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,064,000 after purchasing an additional 124,976 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 83.5% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 32,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 14,865 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth $515,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth $1,092,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth $71,949,000.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, VP Joseph Ketter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $281,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at $786,453.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $919,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,702.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,575 shares of company stock valued at $16,988,924 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SITE opened at $90.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $95.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.10 and a beta of 1.29.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.07). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 28.71%. The company had revenue of $687.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SITE. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $105.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.57.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; nursery goods outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; turf protection products; grass seed; and turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies, as well as value-added consultative services to its customers.

