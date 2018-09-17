SecretCoin (SCRT) Price Reaches $0.0252 on Exchanges

SecretCoin (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, SecretCoin has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One SecretCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SecretCoin has a market cap of $106,481.00 and $0.00 worth of SecretCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SecretCoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005655 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016017 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007253 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000308 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 65.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000107 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About SecretCoin

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. SecretCoin’s total supply is 4,228,672 coins. SecretCoin’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SecretCoin is secretcoin.club

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

SecretCoin Coin Trading

SecretCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SecretCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SecretCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SecretCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SecretCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SecretCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.