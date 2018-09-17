SCS Group (SCS) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SCS Group (LON:SCS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

LON:SCS opened at GBX 212 ($2.76) on Thursday. SCS Group has a 1 year low of GBX 127.13 ($1.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 237 ($3.09).

Get SCS Group alerts:

About SCS Group

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture and flooring products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products, including fabric and leather sofas; and flooring products, such as carpets, and laminate and vinyl flooring products.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for SCS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.