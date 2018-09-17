Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Franklin Electric Co. (FELE)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Franklin Electric worth $14,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,672,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,161,000 after purchasing an additional 30,557 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,844,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,197,000 after purchasing an additional 71,919 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,036,000 after purchasing an additional 20,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $50.35 on Monday. Franklin Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Steven William Aikman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $174,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,713.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

