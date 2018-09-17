Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Acquires 45,664 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 471,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,664 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $14,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LZB. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 64.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 598,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,926,000 after purchasing an additional 163,260 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter worth $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

LZB opened at $32.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.01. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $39.15.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $384.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.17 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.43%. La-Z-Boy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. equities analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Chairman Kurt L. Darrow sold 78,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $2,600,248.61. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 550,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,316,490.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Otis S. Sawyer sold 88,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $3,074,463.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,635 shares of company stock worth $7,259,368 over the last 90 days. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.