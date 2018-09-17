Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) Short Interest Update

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,672,086 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the August 15th total of 3,632,803 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 463,240 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of SCHN opened at $26.65 on Monday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.

In related news, Director John D. Carter sold 13,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $506,285.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,047.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,847,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after buying an additional 175,455 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,318,000 after buying an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at about $14,655,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 414,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after buying an additional 20,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 42.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 389,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after buying an additional 115,960 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR); and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment buys, collects, processes, recycles, sells, and brokers scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

