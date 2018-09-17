Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 909.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 20,137 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $61.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $80.35. The firm has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In related news, Director Michael E. Marks acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.31 per share, with a total value of $482,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

