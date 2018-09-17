Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Shares Sold by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,137 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 365.6% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 325,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,813,000 after acquiring an additional 255,539 shares in the last quarter. Precocity Capital LP boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 20.0% during the second quarter. Precocity Capital LP now owns 60,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 10.2% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 18,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $13,121,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 50.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 67,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 22,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

In other news, Director Michael E. Marks bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.31 per share, for a total transaction of $482,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $61.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.96. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.