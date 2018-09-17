salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Director Sanford Robertson Sells 30,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Sanford Robertson sold 30,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total value of $4,738,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,700 shares in the company, valued at $23,014,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $2.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,870,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,285,554. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $92.11 and a one year high of $158.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $117.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.27.
salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $141.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.97.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.
