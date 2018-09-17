Sage ESG Intermediate Credit ETF (GUDB) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Sage ESG Intermediate Credit ETF (BATS:GUDB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1098 per share on Friday, September 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th.

Shares of BATS:GUDB remained flat at $$48.61 on Monday. 3 shares of the stock traded hands.

