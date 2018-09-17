Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.39 Million Stake in Eclipse Resources Corp (ECR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Eclipse Resources Corp (NYSE:ECR) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,744,809 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 494,492 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eclipse Resources were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Eclipse Resources by 4.7% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 996,274 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 44,833 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Eclipse Resources by 552.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,718 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 169,932 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Eclipse Resources by 485.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 142,694 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 118,337 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Eclipse Resources by 18.5% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,199,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 499,478 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Eclipse Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $882,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eclipse Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eclipse Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Eclipse Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Eclipse Resources in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Capital One Financial upgraded Eclipse Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eclipse Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

NYSE ECR opened at $1.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $371.86 million, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 2.81. Eclipse Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy producer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.53 million. Eclipse Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. equities analysts anticipate that Eclipse Resources Corp will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eclipse Resources Profile

Eclipse Resources Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company holds interests in the Utica Shale and Marcellus Shale areas. As of December 31, 2017, it had an acreage position approximately covering an area of 203,000 net acres in Eastern Ohio.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eclipse Resources Corp (NYSE:ECR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eclipse Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eclipse Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.