Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 289,261 Select Energy Services Inc (WTTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 289,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTTR. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 1,175,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 739,141 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Co. bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,061,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,812,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,390,000 after acquiring an additional 659,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,669,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 452,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,945,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

In other news, CFO Nick L. Swyka bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WTTR opened at $12.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.06. Select Energy Services Inc has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 192.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Select Energy Services Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WTTR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. B. Riley set a $22.00 price target on shares of Select Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.

Select Energy Services Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary hose; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.