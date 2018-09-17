Ruff (RUFF) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $644,805.00

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last seven days, Ruff has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ruff has a total market cap of $15.74 million and approximately $644,805.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff token can now be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex, Huobi and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016024 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000295 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00265635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00149478 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000205 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.76 or 0.06144702 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008219 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,840,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,800,000 tokens. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

