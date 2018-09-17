Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1,860.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,136 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RY opened at $79.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $114.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $73.92 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.753 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 24th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.19%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Scotia Howard Weill raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

