Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Mcdonald’s (MCD) a $175.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Nomura upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.29.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $160.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $127.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Mcdonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $146.84 and a fifty-two week high of $178.70.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 133.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,483,955 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,052,941,000 after buying an additional 1,014,792 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,191,239,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,107,972 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,270,446,000 after buying an additional 412,750 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,955,794 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $933,213,000 after buying an additional 20,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,947,311 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $931,884,000 after buying an additional 522,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

