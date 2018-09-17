Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Stake Raised by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $37,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 8,064.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 139,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 137,581 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Ross Stores by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $96.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.95 and a 52 week high of $98.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 26.95%.

In related news, insider James S. Fassio sold 175,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $15,216,322.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,176,566.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman A. Ferber sold 10,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $962,665.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Ross Stores to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Wedbush started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.