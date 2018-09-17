Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (ROSE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ROSE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.38.
A number of analysts have recently commented on ROSE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Rosehill Resources Inc Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rosehill Resources Inc Class A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rosehill Resources Inc Class A in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
In other Rosehill Resources Inc Class A news, major shareholder Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 21,907 shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $200,668.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 306,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,231.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Quarls acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,051.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,463 shares of company stock worth $512,026 in the last 90 days. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:ROSE opened at $8.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.61 million, a P/E ratio of -51.56 and a beta of 1.17. Rosehill Resources Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83.
Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ROSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.57. Rosehill Resources Inc Class A had a return on equity of 118.18% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $80.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.45 million. equities research analysts predict that Rosehill Resources Inc Class A will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Rosehill Resources Inc Class A Company Profile
Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio included 39 gross operated producing horizontal wells and 3 gross operated horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 14,762 gross acres in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin with an inventory of 530 gross operated and non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations.
