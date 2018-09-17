Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (ROSE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ROSE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROSE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Rosehill Resources Inc Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rosehill Resources Inc Class A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rosehill Resources Inc Class A in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

In other Rosehill Resources Inc Class A news, major shareholder Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 21,907 shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $200,668.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 306,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,231.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Quarls acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,051.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,463 shares of company stock worth $512,026 in the last 90 days. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 256,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 41,672 shares in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ROSE opened at $8.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.61 million, a P/E ratio of -51.56 and a beta of 1.17. Rosehill Resources Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83.

Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ROSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.57. Rosehill Resources Inc Class A had a return on equity of 118.18% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $80.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.45 million. equities research analysts predict that Rosehill Resources Inc Class A will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Rosehill Resources Inc Class A Company Profile

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio included 39 gross operated producing horizontal wells and 3 gross operated horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 14,762 gross acres in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin with an inventory of 530 gross operated and non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations.

