Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL) is Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,842 shares during the period. Rockwell Collins makes up about 5.2% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Collins were worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Collins by 22.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 461,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,178,000 after buying an additional 85,614 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Rockwell Collins by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Collins by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 634,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,398,000 after purchasing an additional 77,360 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Rockwell Collins by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 255,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,384,000 after purchasing an additional 72,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Collins during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COL opened at $141.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.65. Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.70 and a 12-month high of $141.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.16). Rockwell Collins had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Rockwell Collins’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Collins, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 17th. Rockwell Collins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

COL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rockwell Collins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Collins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

