Rocket Internet (RKET) Given a €29.60 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.60 ($34.42) price objective on Rocket Internet (FRA:RKET) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RKET. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Rocket Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Barclays set a €26.35 ($30.64) price objective on Rocket Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Rocket Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Rocket Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Internet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €32.33 ($37.59).

Get Rocket Internet alerts:

Rocket Internet stock opened at €27.58 ($32.07) on Thursday. Rocket Internet has a 52 week low of €15.17 ($17.64) and a 52 week high of €26.14 ($30.40).

Rocket Internet SE is an incubator, private equity, and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, early-stage, growth capital, late venture, later stage, and start-ups. The firm seeks to make investments in Internet companies with a focus on online and mobile retail services. It prefers to invest in technology and Internet-based companies with a focus on financial technology, software, food and groceries which includes individualized fresh food at home and online food delivery, fashion which includes emerging markets online fashion, general merchandise which includes emerging markets online retail as well as marketplaces for online merchandise, home and living which includes international home and living ecommerce, travel including online and mobile travel bookings, mobile data services, package holidays with transfer, regional internet groups, and new businesses and investments.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.