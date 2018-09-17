Robert W. Baird Analysts Give Apple (AAPL) a $230.00 Price Target

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been given a $230.00 price target by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Macquarie set a $214.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.53.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $220.87. The company had a trading volume of 485,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,831,018. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1,086.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. Apple has a 52-week low of $149.16 and a 52-week high of $229.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. equities analysts expect that Apple will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total value of $2,976,697.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,821,566.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total transaction of $57,749,196.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 378,400 shares of company stock worth $81,052,754. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 76.1% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

