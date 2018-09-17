Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Position Boosted by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 2,718.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. TNB Financial bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Robert Half International by 708.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHI opened at $71.70 on Monday. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.72 and a twelve month high of $79.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.08%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 271,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,030,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

