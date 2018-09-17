Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 6,202 Shares of Boeing Co (BA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 320,167 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,202 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $107,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $359.80 on Monday. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $374.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.12). Boeing had a return on equity of 2,344.87% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $24.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $375.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Boeing from $325.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.60.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

