Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Trading Up 6.2%

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) was up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 6,196,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 2,437,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RIGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

The stock has a market capitalization of $517.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. research analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rigel Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez purchased 114,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $299,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anne-Marie Duliege sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $57,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $907,820. 5.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 40,366 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and immunoglobulin a nephropathy.

