Richmond Hill Investments LLC Has $18.12 Million Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Richmond Hill Investments LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 59.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 383,392 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 13.4% of Richmond Hill Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Richmond Hill Investments LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $18,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Pacific Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,833,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,598,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,446,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $684,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839,865 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $38,882,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 13.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,255,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $322,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,054 shares during the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other news, Director William A. Smith bought 5,556 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,508.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,878.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.06 on Monday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.89.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.