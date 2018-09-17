Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Carvana Co (CVNA)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Carvana were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,726,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth $14,134,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth $6,486,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 76.2% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 645,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,843,000 after acquiring an additional 279,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth $6,843,000. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVNA. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Craig Hallum set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Carvana and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $38.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.19.

In related news, major shareholder Ddfs Partnership Lp sold 896,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $58,212,472.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 21.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $63.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.42 and a beta of -1.25. Carvana Co has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $72.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $475.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.16 million. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up.

