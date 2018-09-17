Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Green Bancorp Inc (GNBC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Green Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GNBC) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Green Bancorp were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNBC. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Green Bancorp by 218.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Bancorp during the second quarter worth $132,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Bancorp during the first quarter worth $152,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Bancorp during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Green Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Green Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Green Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Green Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

NASDAQ GNBC opened at $23.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $869.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 2.10. Green Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.15 million. Green Bancorp had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.86%. equities analysts predict that Green Bancorp Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Green Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

Green Bancorp Profile

Green Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Green Bank, N.A. that provides commercial and private banking services primarily in Texas. It offers deposit accounts, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, mortgage-warehouse lines, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, real estate construction loans, homebuilder loans, government guaranteed loans, purchased receivables financing, letters of credit, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans to national and regional companies, real estate developers, mortgage lenders, manufacturing and industrial companies, and other businesses.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GNBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.