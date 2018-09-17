RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $28.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RGC Resources an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RGCO. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Shares of RGCO opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.29. RGC Resources has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $209.65 million, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of -0.11.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. RGC Resources had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $11.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. equities analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 25.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,698 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after purchasing an additional 70,846 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 37.7% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 128,228 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 35,125 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 104.0% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 31,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 14.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the first quarter valued at about $249,000.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,135 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility located in Botetourt County, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

