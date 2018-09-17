REX American Resources Corp (REX) Stake Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,302 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,814 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.86% of REX American Resources worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the second quarter worth about $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in REX American Resources by 115.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in REX American Resources by 82.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REX opened at $77.27 on Monday. REX American Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $70.48 and a twelve month high of $96.62. The stock has a market cap of $491.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.11.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. REX American Resources had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $128.76 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

