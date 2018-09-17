Reviewing Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA) & CDW (CDW)

CDW (NASDAQ: QRTEA) and Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CDW and Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDW $15.19 billion 0.89 $523.00 million $3.88 22.91 Qurate Retail Inc Series A $10.38 billion 0.97 $2.44 billion $3.25 6.74

Qurate Retail Inc Series A has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CDW. Qurate Retail Inc Series A is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CDW, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CDW and Qurate Retail Inc Series A, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDW 0 4 5 0 2.56 Qurate Retail Inc Series A 1 0 7 0 2.75

CDW currently has a consensus target price of $85.75, suggesting a potential downside of 3.53%. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a consensus target price of $31.05, suggesting a potential upside of 41.66%. Given Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Qurate Retail Inc Series A is more favorable than CDW.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.2% of CDW shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of CDW shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

CDW has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CDW and Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDW 3.99% 71.09% 9.64% Qurate Retail Inc Series A 10.97% 21.05% 7.54%

Dividends

CDW pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Qurate Retail Inc Series A does not pay a dividend. CDW pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CDW has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

CDW beats Qurate Retail Inc Series A on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, tablets, network communications, desktop computers, video monitors, enterprise and data storage, printers, and servers; and software products include application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. The company also provides warranties, managed services, and consulting design and implementation services. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores. In addition, the company markets its products under the QVC, HSN, zulily, Frontgate, Ballard Designs, Grandin Road, Garnet Hill, and Improvements brand names. Its programming distributed products to approximately 362 million households in the United States, Germany, Austria, Japan, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, and France. The company was formerly known as QVC Group and changed its name to Qurate Retail Group, Inc. in March 2018. Qurate Retail Group, Inc. is based in West Chester, Pennsylvania. Qurate Retail Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Liberty Interactive Corporation.

