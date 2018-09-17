Reviewing Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) & EXACT Sciences (EXAS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EXAS) and EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EXACT Sciences has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pieris Pharmaceuticals and EXACT Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals -22.38% -27.81% -6.31% EXACT Sciences -35.24% -20.10% -12.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and EXACT Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 EXACT Sciences 0 2 9 0 2.82

Pieris Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 147.16%. EXACT Sciences has a consensus target price of $83.70, indicating a potential upside of 9.74%. Given Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Pieris Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than EXACT Sciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pieris Pharmaceuticals and EXACT Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals $25.27 million 10.67 -$17.64 million ($0.40) -12.48 EXACT Sciences $265.99 million 35.20 -$114.39 million ($0.99) -77.04

Pieris Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EXACT Sciences. EXACT Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pieris Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.9% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of EXACT Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of EXACT Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pieris Pharmaceuticals beats EXACT Sciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. It develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company is involved in developing PRS-343, a bispecific protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for oncology diseases; PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein that is in preclinical evaluation stage for oncology diseases; PRS-080 that is in Phase IIa clinical trial to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; and PRS-060, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial that binds to the IL- 4Ra receptor for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases, as well as other drugs. It has strategic partnerships with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier, AstraZeneca AB, and Seattle Genetics Inc., as well as others; and non-strategic license or option agreements with Aska Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc., Sanofi Group, Allergan Sales, LLC, Allergan, Inc., and Allergan Pharmaceuticals Holdings (Ireland) Unlimited Company, as well as license agreements with TUM, Enumeral Biomedical Holdings, Inc., and Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

