Reviewing New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) and RISE Education Cayman (REDU)

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NASDAQ: REDU) and RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.8% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of RISE Education Cayman shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and RISE Education Cayman’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Oriental Education & Tech Grp $2.45 billion 4.05 $296.13 million $1.87 37.17 RISE Education Cayman $148.98 million 3.92 -$7.37 million $0.10 106.30

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has higher revenue and earnings than RISE Education Cayman. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RISE Education Cayman, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and RISE Education Cayman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Oriental Education & Tech Grp 12.10% 14.79% 8.36% RISE Education Cayman -2.68% 20.71% 2.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and RISE Education Cayman, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Oriental Education & Tech Grp 1 0 5 0 2.67 RISE Education Cayman 0 1 2 0 2.67

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp presently has a consensus target price of $107.40, indicating a potential upside of 54.51%. RISE Education Cayman has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.81%. Given New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe New Oriental Education & Tech Grp is more favorable than RISE Education Cayman.

Summary

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp beats RISE Education Cayman on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Language Training and Test Preparation, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tour segments. It offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English. The company also provides language training courses consisting of English, as well as other foreign languages, such as German, Japanese, French, Korean, Italian, and Spanish; operates full-time private primary and secondary boarding school in Yangzhou seeking a full curriculum taught in Chinese and English; develops and edits educational materials for language training and test preparation comprising books, software, CD-ROMs, magazines, and other periodicals; and offers online education programs on its Websites koolearn.com and koo.cn. In addition, it offers overseas studies consulting; pre-school education; and a pilot program that permits third parties in small cities to provide its English and kindergarten programs, as well as overseas study tour services. As of May 31, 2017, the company offered educational programs, services, and products to students through a network of 77 schools, 855 learning centers, and 20 bookstores. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours. It also provides educational consulting services. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a network of 270 learning centers comprising 64 self-owned centers and 206 franchised learning centers across 85 cities in the People's Republic of China. RISE Education Cayman Ltd was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

