Reviewing HMS (HMSY) and Mastercard (MA)

HMS (NYSE: MA) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Mastercard pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. HMS does not pay a dividend. Mastercard pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mastercard has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

This table compares HMS and Mastercard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMS 6.25% 5.47% 3.44% Mastercard 33.81% 103.82% 27.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.2% of HMS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Mastercard shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of HMS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Mastercard shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for HMS and Mastercard, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HMS 0 3 6 0 2.67 Mastercard 0 3 26 1 2.93

HMS presently has a consensus price target of $30.56, suggesting a potential downside of 6.76%. Mastercard has a consensus price target of $208.48, suggesting a potential downside of 4.21%. Given Mastercard’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mastercard is more favorable than HMS.

Risk and Volatility

HMS has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastercard has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HMS and Mastercard’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMS $521.21 million 5.26 $40.05 million $0.43 76.44 Mastercard $12.50 billion 18.06 $3.92 billion $4.58 47.46

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than HMS. Mastercard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HMS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mastercard beats HMS on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions. The company's services also enable customers to recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste, and abuse; improve outcomes and increase retention; and ensure regulatory compliance. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, children's health insurance programs, and other healthcare payers and sponsors. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services. The company also offers value-added services, such as safety and security products, loyalty and reward programs, information and consulting services, issuer and acquirer processing solutions, and payment and mobile gateways. In addition, it provides various integrated products and services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments, and other organizations; programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with cards to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid payment programs and management services; and commercial payment products and solutions. Further, the company provides products and services to prevent, detect, and respond to fraud and cyber-attacks, and ensure the safety of transactions. It offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. Mastercard Incorporated has a strategic partnership with Bahrain Commercial Facilities Company BSC. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

